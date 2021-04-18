Ishaan Khatter has posted a video of his mother Neliima Azeem yelling at him. The reason being, Ishaan has hidden all the chocolate and his mother wants them before going for yoga. When Ishaan doesn't relent, she even threatens to complain to Shahid Kapoor. Like, true siblings, both Mira and Shahid are having the most fun in the comments section.

Check out Ishaan's video on his mom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Here's how Shahid and Mira reacted...

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram comments section

