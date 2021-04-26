Jacquline Fernandez is very close to her parents. To wish her father on his birthday, the actress took to Instagram to share an adorable picture from her childhood. Jacqueline can be seen dressed in a white dress while her father is seen hugging her.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)