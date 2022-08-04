The release date of Swara Bhasker, Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania and Meher Vij’s upcoming film Jahaan Chaar Yaar has been announced. The film directed by Kamal Pandey is set to be released in theatres on September 16. Jahaan Chaar Yaar: Swara Bhasker Shares Picture From the Sets Of the Film.

Jahaan Chaar Yaar Release Date

