Veteran actor Tiku Talsania recently faced a serious health scare when he suffered a brain stroke. Initially, in a critical condition, the actor's fans and the film industry were understandably worried. However, in a hopeful turn of events, Tiku is now on the mend. His daughter, Shikha Talsania, took to Instagram today to share a positive update on her father's recovery, easing the concerns of many who hold him dear. She said, "Thank you for all your prayers and concern. It’s been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well. We are grateful to the Doctors and Staff at Kokilaben Ambani hospital for everything that they have done and to his fans for all the love that’s come our way in abundance." Tiku Talsania Health Update: Rashami Desai Confirms Veteran Actor Is Doing ‘Better’ After Hospitalisation for Brain Stroke.

