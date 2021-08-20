After 'Veere Di Wedding', actors Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania will be seen sharing screen space in the film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar'. They have resumed the movie's shoot which was earlier halted due to the second wave of COVID-19. On Friday, Swara took to Instagram to give fans an update about the movie's shooting. Sheer Qorma: Swara Bhasker Rejoices As Her LGBTQ+ Story Wins Best Short Film Audience Award at the Frameline Fest!

"Therapy time with my girls! Back on the sets," she wrote. Directed by Kamal Pandey, 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' also features Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.Alongside the update, Swara posted a picture from the sets. In the image, the four leading actors of the film can be seen sharing smiles. Swara Bhasker’s Mother and Cook Test Positive for COVID-19.

The team of 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' is currently shooting in Mumbai and will head to Goa soon for a brief schedule. Vinod Bachchan is producing the film.

