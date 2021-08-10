The makers of Shershaah have shared a new energetic song days before Independence Day 2021. Titled, "JaiHind Ki Senaa", the song is sung and composed by the very talented Vikram Montrose. The lyrics of the song are penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song describes the rigorous physical and mental training Indian soldiers undertake to serve our country. Sidharth Malhotra is looking impressive in the song as usual.

Check Out The Song Below:

