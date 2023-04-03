Janhvi Kapoor has shared an unseen pic with Shikhar Pahariya to wish him on his birthday today. Calling him as ‘Shiku’, this pic features the actress walking the streets by holding his arm. She captioned the post as ‘Happy Birthday Shiku’. Well, it is indeed an adorable pic of the rumoured couple. Khushi Kapoor Drops an Unseen Pic To Wish Sis Janhvi Kapoor’s Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya on His Birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya (Photo Credits: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

