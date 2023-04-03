After rumours of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya dating started doing rounds, the couple has often been spotted together on numerous. In fact, the latter was also seen in attendance for some of the functions of Kapoor household. Well, on the occasion of Shikhar’s birthday today, Khushi Kapoor shared an unseen pic of them together and extended heartfelt wishes to her sis’ rumoured beau. Check out the pic below: Janhvi Kapoor Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Tirupati Balaji Temple (Watch Video).

Khushi Kapoor's Birthday Post For Shikhar Pahariya

Shikhar Pahariya & Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram/@khushi05k)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)