The Kapoor sisters often visit the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were once again spotted at the Holy Shrine and were seen offering prayers. But along with them, Janhvi’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was also seen. The video shows the trio dressed up in ethnic outfits for the holy visit. Boney Kapoor Happily Poses With Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya at NMACC Launch Event (Watch Video).

Janhvi Kapoor With Shikhar Pahariya And Khushi Kapoor

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

