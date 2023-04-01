Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening ceremony in Mumbai on Friday (March 31) saw many Bollywood stars attending the gala night in style. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra, it was definitely a star-studded event. Having said that, even though Janhvi Kapoor skipped posing for the paps at NMACC launch, her father Boney Kapoor was clicked along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. posing for the shutterbugs. Yes, that's right! Deepika Padukone Is 'Dead' After Seeing Shah Rukh Khan's Sexy All-Black Look for NMACC Launch in Mumbai!

Boney Kapoor With Shikhar Pahariya at NMACC Launch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PeepingMoon: Bollywood News (@peepingmoonofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)