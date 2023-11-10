Renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, addressing MNS President Raj Thackeray's Deepotsav program, emphasised that Lord Ram and Sita transcend religious boundaries, constituting the "cultural heritage of India." Advocating for the acknowledgment of Ramayana as India's cultural legacy, he urged people to join in chanting "Jai Siya Ram." He said, " Ram and Sita are not only Hindu Gods. They are the heritage of our Indian culture. I am an artist. As an artist I always feel that Ram and Sita are the wealth of the country." Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Javed Akhtar On Boycott Bollywood Trend, Says 'We Are A Nation of Movie Bhakts But That Won't Help'.

Watch Javed Akhtar's Video Here:

