Bollywood actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away on Tuesday. The veteran actor was known for his roles in Andaz Apna, Lagaan and Chak De India and many more. Apart from this, he also entertained the audience by playing different characters in the world of TV. He was suffering from breathing issues and for the past year he was bed ridden. While the exact cause of his death is yet to be disclosed. Lalitha Lajmi Dies At 90; Guru Dutt's Sister And Painter Was Best Known For 'Modern Art'.

Check The Tweet Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)