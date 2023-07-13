Shah Rukh Khan always spills intriguing beans during the #AskSRK Session on Twitter. The Jawan star was asked questions by fans regarding his experience working with film’s director Atlee and co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He described Atlee as ‘hardworking and ‘superb’, whereas he called Nayanthara as the ‘sweetest. About Vijay he stated, “Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in a awesome way.” Are Shah Rukh Khan’s Knees Still Hurting Him? Jawan Star Shares Update to Fan’s Question in His Recent #AskSRK Session.

SRK On Atlee

Atlee is just too too cool. Hard working and with a one point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life. #Jawan https://t.co/ATeu6ZoPMT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan On Nayanthara And Vijay Sethupathi

Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in a awesome way. So much to learn from both actually. #Jawan https://t.co/HUo4yZ9r5M — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)