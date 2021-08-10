It's a collaboration we did not know we needed. Farhan Akhtar along with Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films' has joined hands to work on a film titled Jee Le Zara. While Farhan will be directing the film, the audience will get to see Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif share screen space for the first time. The actors will start shooting for the film in 2020.

Check Out The Announcement Tweet Here:

Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road. 😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ycg5tRnEeF — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Check Out The Teaser Below:

