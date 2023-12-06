Junior Mehmood, who is suffering from Stage 4 cancer, saw his friends from the industry visiting him. Jeetendra and Johny Lever paid a visit to him recently. With his condition rapidly deteriorating, Junior Mehmood had earlier expressed a wish to meet the veteran actors. Jeetendra and Mehmood has worked together in films like Suhaag Raat, Caravan among others. Sachin Pilgaonkar Seeks Prayers for Childhood Friend Junior Mehmood Amid Cancer Fight (View Post).

Jeetendra Visits Junior Mehmood:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)