Bollywood film I Want To Talk, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ahilya Bamroo in the lead roles, was released in the theatres on November 22, 2024. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the family drama went on to receive positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The movie revolves around the story of a father and his daughter who navigate their lives until an unexpected medical diagnosis changes their paths. In case you missed it in theatres, there's good news: I Want To Talk has finally made its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video and is now available for streaming. The movie also features Johnny Lever, Janet Carter, Kristin Goddard, Jayant Kriplani and Joe Russel in crucial roles. ‘I Want To Talk’ Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan Finds His Form Back in Shoojit Sircar’s Emotionally Resonant Drama That’s Also Surprisingly Funny (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘I Want To Talk’ Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

