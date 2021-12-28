Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s sports drama Jersey gets postponed, as per reports. Earlier the flick was scheduled to release on December 31, but suddenly this arrives as a sad news. We are speculating that does this decision being made for the rise of COVID-19 or what! Anyways, the new release date will be announced soon. Stay tuned!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Xclusiv... #BreakingNews... #Jersey POSTPONED... WON'T RELEASE ON 31 DEC... New date will be announced shortly... Industry talk that #Jersey will be Direct-to-OTT release is FALSE. pic.twitter.com/1MBwsSdWCC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2021

