The makers of Jersey are all set to drop the second single from the film titled “Maiyya Mainu”. The poster features Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur who look madly in love with each other. It is from the time when Shahid’s character was successful as a cricketer and was cherishing those glorious days with his ladylove by his side. While sharing the poster, the makers captioned it as, “A bond like no other, together our love will conquer the world! Our next song, #MaiyyaMainu”. The song will be out on December 8 at 11am.

Poster Of Jersey Song Maiyya Mainu

A bond like no other, together our love will conquer the world! Our next song, #MaiyyaMainu out tomorrow at 11 AM!#Jersey in cinemas 31st December 2021! pic.twitter.com/vcMbRibwDq — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) December 7, 2021

