Hrithik Roshan, known for his strong family ties, expressed his affection for sister Sunaina Roshan on her birthday. In a heartfelt social media post, the Fighter star shared a childhood photo and promised her quality time together. The actor declared, "My gift to you this year, dear didi, will be bonding time. Just you and me. Brother and sister. I love you, and I miss you. Happy Birthday Didi." Hrithik Roshan Clicks Selfie With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Latter Shares Pic From Their Romantic Holiday Saying ‘Que Bueno Buenos Aires’.

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

