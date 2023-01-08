Kajol and daughter Nysa Devgan were spotted today (Jan 8) visiting Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai for darshan. While the actress was seen in floral kurta, her beti went the ethnic way in white kurta, salwar and dupatta. The mom-daughter duo were also seen with holy tika on their foreheads. Katrina Kaif Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Hubby Vicky Kaushal, Couple’s Pics Go Viral.

Kajol and Nysa at Siddhivinayak Temple:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)