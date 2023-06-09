Kajol’s latest post on Instagram and Twitter regarding taking a break from social media has left many wondering why the actress has taken such a decision. Well, she even archived her Insta posts. Kajol cited in her announcement post that she’s facing life’s ‘toughest trials’ and that has made a few of them think if it’s a promotional activity for her upcoming series, which is a remake of The Good Wife. It was in September last year when Kajol had shared that she would be reprising Alicia Florrick’s role in the Indian version of the series titled The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhoka. Kajol would be seen essaying the role of a lawyer in this series. Well, now Twitterati is trying to link the actual reason behind this social media break. Check out some of the tweets below: Kajol Announces Break From Social Media, The Good Wife Star Reveals the Reason.

Kajol’s Announcement

Taking a break from social media. pic.twitter.com/9utipkryy3 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 9, 2023

'The Good Wife Is Coming'

The Good Wife is coming 😮‍💨 https://t.co/cKxDeHsrtk — . (@xxKajolFeverxx) June 9, 2023

'This Is A Promo'

This is a promo cos she’s playing a lawyer in the upcoming series right? It’s trial as in a court trial. Ugh her mind… https://t.co/4DS0qQKRk3 — TikerTokerWho?? ³⁰ (@M_BUCIE) June 9, 2023

Lawyer In Reel

Her web series right? Where she is a lawyer? https://t.co/qToEnY9bdl — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) June 9, 2023

Gotcha

Promotions

OMG!!!!!!!! Guys this is for #TheGoodWife promotions 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @itsKajolD you are such a marketing Genius!@ImeMemousumi In Good Wife, Kajol's character goes through a trial hahahahha https://t.co/mFwrkPfnWZ — 🐦Birdie Life 🌈 DPDR Support (@Iwasamwill) June 9, 2023

Watch The Good Wife Promo Below:

