Actress Kajol recently made a statement about the impact of uneducated leaders on India's progress. During an interview with The Quint, she expressed her belief that the slow pace of change in the country is attributed to the lack of vision among these leaders. Acknowledging the sensitive nature of her comments, Kajol took to Twitter to clarify her statement. She asserted that her intention was solely to highlight the importance of education and not to demean any specific political leaders. Did Kajol Say ‘We Have Uneducated Leaders With No Vision’? Here’s the Truth About the Viral Statement! (Watch Video).
I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders, we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path.
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 8, 2023
