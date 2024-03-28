Kangana Ranaut recently entered politics as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. In a recent interview with TimesNow, Kangana was asked whether she joined politics because her movies were not performing well at the box office. She said, 'Duniya me aisa koi kalakar nahi hai jiski saari filmein hit hoti hain. Shah Rukh Khan ji ki dus saal filmein nahi chali fir Pathaan chali. Meri 7-8 saal koi nahi chali, fir Queen chali. 3-4 saal pehle Manikarnika chali. (There is not a single actor who has never had a flop. Shah Rukh Khan had flops for 10 years, then Pathaan worked. My films didn't work for 7-8 years, then Queen happened. Manikarnika came 3-4 years ago and it did well).' The actress then said that she and SRK are 'the last generation of stars' as OTT cannot make stars. Kangana Ranaut Opens Up on the Reason Behind Joining Politics, Says, ‘It Is Not To Gain Publicity or Make Money’.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Video:

There's no artist in this world for whom all the films are hits. #ShahRukhKhan didn't have a hit film for 10 years,but then Pathan became a hit.I didn't have a hit for 7-8 years,then #Queen worked.Again,I didn’t have a hit for 3–4 years,& then #Manikarnika worked - #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/si2ra79nMx — Babumoshai (@TeraKabil) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)