Karan Deol, the son of actor-politician Sunny Deol, added a touch of sweetness to his mehendi ceremony as he arrived on Thursday evening. Displaying his affection for his fiancee, Drisha, he had her name beautifully inscribed on his palm with mehendi. The couple is all set to tie the knot in Mumbai on June 18, after being in a long-term relationship. Numerous guests were spotted arriving for the mehendi ceremony on Thursday. Karan looked radiant in a golden yellow kurta, sporting stylish yellow shades as he stepped out of his car. With a warm smile, he acknowledged the paparazzi stationed outside the Deol residence and even waved at them. Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Is All About Love, Laughter and Delectable Cakes (Watch Video).

