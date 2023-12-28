Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friend Natasha Poonawalla are currently enjoying a snowy vacation in Europe. They have shared cool picture where both are dressed in warm clothes amidst the snowy surroundings. Kareena captioned the pictures with 'This is how we keep warm in winter,' and Natasha used the same picture with a caption 'Yeti for life.' Undoubtedly, this epitomizes friendship goals! Kareena Kapoor Khan Is ‘Chasing the Light’ As She Begins the Countdown for 2024 (See Pic).

Kareena Kapoor Khan's IG Status:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)