On the auspicious occasion of Easter, several B-town celebrities took to Instagram and wished their fans. With the same purpose, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on Instagram in which her kids Taimur and Jeh could be seen celebrating the day with Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan and Saif Ali Khan in the picture. She captioned it with, "My Easter Bunnies Happy Easter Lovely People Keep the treasure hunt on…always ….” Kareena Kapoor Khan Mimics Maheep Kapoor, Calls Karan Johar a 'Twat' (Watch Viral Video).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

