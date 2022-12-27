Kareena Kapoor Khan has dropped one of the most amazing reels on Instagram, giving glimpse of her fun-filled Christmas celebration with her loved ones. It shows how the actress had a good family time with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and their lovely kids, Tamiur and Jeh. Christmas 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan's X-mas Celebration Is All About Music, Fam and Close Pals (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)