Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and posted a video which sees her celebrating X-mas with hubby Saif Ali Khan, kids and close pals. In the clip, we get to see Saif playing a guitar, however, it's little Jeh's special appearance which is unmissable. Ah-mazing is the word! Akshay Kumar Turns Guitarist As He Parties in Goa on the Occasion of Christmas 2022 (Watch Video).

Saif Ali Khan Playing Guitar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)