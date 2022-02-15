Randhir Kapoor is one goofy guy. Even at this age, he exudes charm and playfulness that's so rare to find. The best bit about this generation of Kapoor men is they know they are flawed and they have no qualms accepting it. Be it the late Rishi Kapoor or Rajiv Kapoor, they have all admitted to certain not-so-good things that they have done and have been deeply apologetic about it. They have even credited their spouses for being patient with them. But there's one other aspect of these men which is simply unmatched - they never mince words. They don't believe in keeping secrets or don't see a need for it and that's exactly why Randhir Kapoor often turned into the Kapoor family's unofficial spokesperson. Kal Aaj Aur Kal: Randhir Kapoor Reveals How Working With His Grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor and Father Raj Kapoor Was ‘Pressure With a Great Deal’.

Randhir Kapoor had spilled a lot of secrets unwittingly and today we will talk about five such instances. Trust us, we love him for doing that!

Leaked Jeh's pic

The second time round, Saif and Kareena had been extremely guarded about their second born post Taimur. But one fine day, Randhir Kapoor shared an image on his insta page of Taimur and Jeh as babies and the internet caught on. He later deleted the post. Thanks to him, we got a glimpse of Jeh...so no harm done we say!

The name is Jeh

Randhir Kapoor was the one who later confirmed that Saif and Kareena have named their second child Jeh. Later, Kareena admitted in an instagram live that the little boy's name is Jehangir Ali Khan. Randhir Kapoor Birthday Special: Five Songs Of The Actor That Are Part of Everyone's Playlist.

The due date

While Saif Ali Khan only mentioned that their second child is expected to arrive in February 2021, Kapoor went ahead and put a date to it as well. He told Bollywood Bubble that the day is February 15 but Jeh arrived on February 21.

Karisma Kapoor and marriage

Karisma Kapoor was often spotted with Sandeep Toshniwal, her rumoured boyfriend once upon a time. There were speculations that they will get married but Kapoor senior rubbished it all. He told a website, "There’s no truth to this. I would want to get Karisma married again, but she isn’t interested. We have spoken about it and she has clearly told me she doesn’t want to start a family again. She wants to raise her kids (Samiera and Kiaan) well and that’s her only plan right now."

Kareena and COVID-19

When Kareena Kapoor tested positive, Randhir Kapoor gave details about where would Taimur and Jeh be. He said that he had asked Kareena to send them off to his place but she insisted they would stay with her.

