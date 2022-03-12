Karisma Kapoor’s son Kiaan, nephew to Kareena Kapoor Khan, has turned a year older today. Calling him as ‘Lolo ka beta’, Kareena shared a picture of the birthday boy relishing a pizza with her son Taimur and mentioned ‘May we always eat pizza in bed’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Post For Kiaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)