We all love Instagram and so does Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing a click on December 30, Bebo gave a peek into her winter mornings and well an Instagrammer can relate with it for sure. In the picture, we see Kareena clicking hubby Saif Ali Khan, who's not so okay with her gesture. Well, a grumpy Saif could be seen clearly in the photo shared by the actress. We also get a glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan sketching/drawing.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)