Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar and many more Bollywood celebrities took to their social media and paid homage to the Indian Bravehearts today. July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas wherein the Indian soldiers who fought the Kargil War in 1999 are remembered. On this day, Operation Vijay was successful and ended the war in Kargil in the then Jammu and Kashmir. Here, check out a few celebrity reactions to Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Abhishek Bachchan

A day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the real heroes of the Kargil War. Thank you for shielding us, protecting us, and keeping us safe. Huge respect for all the Kargil warriors 🙏🏻🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/nIdrXYA7XO — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 26, 2021

Taapsee Pannu

The grit and glory ! The victory and the void. The courage and compassion.#KargilVijayDiwas2021 For the victory they left us with. 🇮🇳 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 26, 2021

Kunal Kapoor

Today on #KargilVijayDiwas remembering all our brave soldiers and their sacrifice for the country. Thank you from a grateful nation 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0aikJQ8Hjy — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) July 26, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh

Salute to all the brave soldiers of the Indian armed forces who laid down their lives flighting for our nation Jai Hind 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 26, 2021

Farhan Akhtar

With respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and in remembrance of our brave soldiers and fallen heroes. Your courage, dedication and sacrifice accomplished the impossible. #KargilVijayDiwas 🙏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 26, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh

