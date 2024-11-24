Actress Karisma Kapoor narrowly escaped a potential mishap on Saturday (November 23) as she arrived for her cousin Aadar Jain’s roka ceremony in Mumbai. The actress, elegantly adorned in a heavily embroidered anarkali, stumbled as she alighted from her car. Despite quickly regaining her balance, the unfortunate incident was captured on camera and subsequently circulated widely online. Karisma, ever the graceful and composed figure, appealed to the paparazzi to refrain from sharing the footage online. She told the paps, "Woh mat dalna abhi akele."Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Look Completely in Love During First Appearance After Roka Ceremony (Watch Video).

Karisma Kapoor's Escapes a Mishap

