Love is in the air as Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani gear up for the most special day of their lives. The couple's wedding festivities kicked off in Mumbai on Saturday (November 23) with the roka ceremony. Following the ceremony, the couple stepped out of their house to make their much-anticipated first public appearance together and posed for the paparazzi. In a video shared on Instagram, Aadar Jain could be seen thanking the paps for their wishes as his lady love Alekha Advani stood beside her. They couldn't take their eyes off each other as the posed for the pictures. The couple-to-be stunned in white outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Elegance in Saree As She Attends Cousin Aadar Jain’s Roka Ceremony With Alekha Advani in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Pose for the Paps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

