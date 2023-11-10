Amidst the Diwali revelries, Sara Ali Khan added sparkle to the celebrations by hosting an exclusive Diwali bash at her residence on Thursday. Among the esteemed guests was her former flame and Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star, Kartik Aaryan. Kartik made a striking entrance sporting a clean-shaven look, adorning a vibrant yellow kurta paired with white pyjamas and Kolhapuris for the occasion. His attendance at Sara's festivity follows the recent airing of her Koffee With Karan episode. In the candid conversation, Sara discussed the challenges of post-breakup dynamics, expressing that maintaining amicability after a past romantic involvement isn’t always straightforward. Koffee With Karan Season 8 EP 3: Ananya Panday Confirms Relationship With Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan on Being Friends With Kartik Aaryan Post Breakup- Check Top 5 Highlights!

Watch Kartik Aaryan Attend Sara's Diwali Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)