Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 39th birthday today (July 16) at Maldives. The actress took to Instagram and shared glimpse from her special day with her gang. Katrina and her girls can be seen wearing beachwear with loose shirts. The pictures are clicked on the beach side and all of them are seen in all smiles and happy. Katrina Kaif Birthday: From Chikni Chameli To Bang Bang, 5 Best Dance Hits Of Kat That Set The Screen On Fire (Watch Videos).

