Katrina Kaif shared a series of pictures yesterday from her exotic vacay in Maldives. She is celebrating her birthday with hubby Vicky Kaushal and all her dear ones at the tropical island. In the latest picture shared by her, Katrina can be seen dressed in a white outfit and she is seen all smiles as he poses with her girls, Karishma Kohli and Mini Mathur. Katrina Kaif and Her Gang Are All in Smiles As They Celebrate the Actress’ 39th Birthday! (View Pics).

Katrina Kaif With Karishma Kohli And Mini Mathur

