Katrina Kaif while talking to Pinkvilla, revealed that it's hubby Vicky Kaushal who sings to her and when she can't sleep. "The joy he has when he dances is just one of the most beautiful things to see and the joy he has for singing, and he is a good singer. And many many times when I can’t sleep, I always ask him ‘can you please sing me a song," she told the portal. Isn't this cute? Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Will Finally Be Together on Screen Soon!

