Thalapathy Vijay's fans just aren't found in hoards in common people but among celebs as well. Keerthy Suresh along with her thambi (younger brother) grooved to the enhanced beats of Aal Thotta Boopathy song from Vijay's movie Youth and made us do the same as well.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's dance right here...

Dancing for Aal Thotta Boopathy! An ardent fan of #Thalapathy!❤️ You are not only one of the best at performing, but you are one of a #Beast at entertaining. ❤️@actorvijay sir #ChummaCasualah with thambi @PawanAlex 🤗 @ShruthiManjari 👚💝 #HBDThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/GeY2MOrfAW — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) June 22, 2021

