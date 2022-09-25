Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has finally come to an end and it was an intense fight between Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia. But the winner has emerged and it is Tushar. The prize money for this season is still not disclosed. The official sponsor of the stunt-based reality show is Maruti Suzuki and the winner will also take a Swift car home. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Gets Together With Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair.

