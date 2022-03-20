Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav shared a series of pics from their fun time shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on Instagram. The trio teases fans with a few BTS photos from the sets wherein they all look charged up for the act. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Ananya Panday Shares Glimpse of Her Busy Day As She Preps for the Zoya Akhtar Film (View Pic).

Check It Out:

Ananya Panday Instagram

There's More:

Ananya Panday Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)