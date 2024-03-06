Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. On Wednesday, the makers of Laapataa Ladies shared that on International Women's Day, the movie will be available to watch at Rs 100. Yes, you read it right! Those who haven't watched the movie yet or are willing to rewatch it can rejoice. Laapataa Ladies Song ‘Beda Paar’: Sona Mohapatra Croons Track for Kiran Rao Directorial Themed on Wedding Farewell (Watch Video)

Laapataa Ladies ticket prices slashed to Rs 100

