Actor Chhaya Kadam, known for her roles in Laapataa Ladies and All We Imagine as Light, is under investigation by the Maharashtra Forest Department after allegedly consuming meat of protected wild animals including mouse deer, monitor lizard, wild boar, and porcupine. The controversy erupted after Kadam mentioned the consumption in a recent interview, prompting the Mumbai-based Plant and Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) to file a complaint. The forest department has launched a probe to trace poachers involved in supplying the meat. Kadam, currently out of town for work, has informed officials that she is seeking legal advice and will appear for questioning after four days. Cannes 2024: Laapataa Ladies Star Chhaya Kadam Dazzles in Mother’s Saree and Traditional Nose Ring (View Pics).

Chhaya Kadam in Legal Trouble

Actress #ChhayaKadam lands in legal trouble. According to FPJ, the #LaapataaLadies star is summoned by the Maharashtra Forest Department for allegedly tasting meat from a protected wildlife animal. What do you think really happened? Let us know in the comments.#PuneTimes pic.twitter.com/BkTPeMunv5 — Pune Times (@PuneTimesOnline) May 1, 2025

