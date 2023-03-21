The song “Jee Rahe The Hum” from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a soothing love ballad crooned by the film’s lead actor, Salman Khan. His chemistry with co-star Pooja Hegde is adorable and is sure to win fans’ hearts. This track has been composed by Amaal Mallik, whereas Shabbir Ahmed has penned the lyrics. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Billi Billi: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati Dance Their Hearts Out in This Vibrant Number (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of The Song Jee Rahe The Hum Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)