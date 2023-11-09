Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan is known for its controversial gossip. On the chat show, KJo engages in candid conversations with Bollywood celebs and delves into their personal and professional lives. KWK8's latest episode saw buddies Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan on the Kouch and it was a blast. Now, a video from the show is going viral which sees Karan confirming that Sara-Ananya both dated Kartik in the past. He also added how the two girls are in cordial with him now. So, Sara and Ananya's common link is Kartik! Check out the clip below. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sara Ali Khan Opens Up on Breakup With Kartik Aaryan, Admits 'It Isn’t Always Easy’ (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video From KWK8:

