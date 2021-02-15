Actress Kriti Kharbanda has shared a stunning throwback picture and said that laughter is like the windshield wiper. Kriti posted a picture dressed in a white cotton dress, sitting on a sofa and smiling ear-to-ear. Kriti Kharbanda Is Red Hot and Ravishing in a Razor Sharp Latex Ensemble by Deme!

"Laughter is like the windshield wiper, it doesn't stop the rain but allows us to keep going. #live #love #laugh #throwback," she wrote as the caption. Kriti was last seen in the revenge drama Taish directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Kriti Kharbanda In Neon Is Making A Case For Summer Is Here And It's HOT!

Check Out Kriti Kharbanda's Post Below:

Her next release, 14 Phere, is directed by Devanshu Singh. The film is a contemporary social comedy that casts her opposite Vikrant Massey.

