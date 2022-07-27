The gorgeous Kriti Sanon has turned a year older on July 27! She celebrates her 32nd birthday today and ‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan has penned the sweetest note for her. He mentioned in his post, “Diet Nahi todi ladki ne, Sirf pose kiya mere liye !! Happy birthday Param Sundari From Your Shehzada.” Kriti Sanon Birthday: Always Pretty, Always Charming, Her Style File Never Disappoints (View Pics).

Kartik Aaryan’s Birthday Note For Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

