Kamaal R Khan aka KRK was taken into custody on Tuesday (August 30) morning by Malad Police over his controversial tweets in 2020 about Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Picture of the complaint copy filed in April 2020 by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal has gone viral. KRK will be produced before Mumbai’s Borivali court today. KRK Arrested: Kamaal R Khan Taken Into Police Custody From Mumbai Airport Over His Controversial Tweet in 2020.

Complaint Copy Against KRK

Arrested for tweets about Rishi Kapoor & Irffan Khan. Complaint was lodged by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal in April 2020: pic.twitter.com/WbixFYM1BU — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)