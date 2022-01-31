Kunal Kapoor and wife Naina Bachchan welcomed their first child on January 31. Kunal revealed that it's a baby boy as he shared an official statement on social media. He wrote, "To all our Well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings." FYI, Naina is the niece of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

