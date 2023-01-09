New song "Tere Saath" from Kuttey featuring Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj is out! Penned by Gulzar, the track sees the duo making out and dialling up romance to the 't'. The song has been sung as well as composed my filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Kuttey releases in theatres on January 13. Kuttey: Trolls Vandalise Film's Wiki Page to Mock Arjun Kapoor, Writes 'Someone With No Acting Skills' Next to Him (View Pic).

Watch "Tere Saath" Song Below:

